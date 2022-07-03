Search

03 Jul 2022

Kildare Property Watch: House and 39 acres in Moyvalley to go under the hammer

On The Market

Kildare Property Watch: House and 39 acres in Moyvalley to go under the hammer

The lots for sale in Moyvalley

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jul 2022 9:08 AM

A small residence on 39 acres at Moyvalley, Broadford, will go under the hammer with Jordan Auctioneers.

The property, on the Kildare-Meath border, is in a great location close to a range of towns including Enfield (7km), Kinnegad (12km), the M4 Motorway (Junction 6), and the M6 Motorway (Junction 2) is less than a 10-minute drive.

The M50 is 40 minutes away with Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort less than 2km.

The entire is all in the one block with extensive frontage onto the R148 and also via a side road. The land is currently all in grass with lovely mature hedgerows and natural trees. A section of the land would benefit from drainage and reclamation.

The property is being offered for sale in lots:

Lot 1: Residence and yard on c 5 acres

This lot comprises a small detached rofab (a modular concrete panel construction) style cottage extending to c.73 sq.m (785 sq.ft) with a kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

Outside there is a large, detached garage and an old yard with a two-span hay barn and lean-to along with some derelict stores. The guide price for this lot is €275,000.

Lot 2: Circa 34 acres

This lot has extensive frontage onto the R418 of circa 300 metres there is also a gateway off the local road to the eastern boundary.

The lands are all in grass in well sized divisions. Ideal for any number of farming enterprises. Guide price:Guide price: €375,000

The property is for sale by public and online auction on Thursday, July 28, at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas. Additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media