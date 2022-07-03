Search

03 Jul 2022

Young Kildare vet living in Canada is honoured by UCD

Young Kildare vet living in Canada is honoured by UCD

Shauna O'Brien from Naas

03 Jul 2022 11:45 AM

A Naas woman who is working as a vet in Canada has been honoured UCD’s Veterinary School by being featured on its Alumni Wall.

Shauna O’Brien, whose parents John and Frances live in Lakelands, graduated from UCD with a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine (MVB) in 2017, and moved to Ontario.

Since graduating, Shauna has acted as an alumni ambassador for prospective students interested in studying Veterinary Medicine at UCD, and she also enjoys offering mentorship to students who come through her practices.

The alumni so honoured have been nominated by staff, students and graduates as they have all excelled in their fields and made a positive impact in others’ lives and exemplify values of excellence, integrity, collegiality, engagement, creativity, diversity and innovation. Alumni featured include Ireland’s Ambassador to China, Ann Derwin, All-Ireland winning Tyrone Gaelic footballer and co-manager Brian Dooher, ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick, renowned Kildare racehorse trainers John Oxx and Dermot Weld.

launched at a special event in the School on June 15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media