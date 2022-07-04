LATEST: Man arrested over serious assault in Clane is released without charge as Kildare gardaí make further appeals for information

Naas Garda Station / google maps
The man arrested in connection with a serious assault on a man in his 50s that occurred in Clane on Saturday morning has been released without charge.
Gardaí said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations into this matter are ongoing.
The injured man remains in Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
A Garda spokesperson added: "Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.
"Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am and 11:30am on Saturday, 2nd July, 2022, to make this footage available to them.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.