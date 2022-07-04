Kildare County Council considers taking residential areas in charge

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Kildare County Council is considering taking a number of residential areas in charge.
Reports on the taking in charge process relating to the estates will be made to a forthcoming Naas Municipal District meeting.
They are Oldbridge and Oldbridge Park, Osberstown, Sallins; Newtown Manor, Kill, Castle Farm, Naas and Craddockstown Court and apartments in Naas.
Once an area is taken in charge, KCC assumes responsibility for infrastructure there.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.