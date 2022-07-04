Traffic calming needed in Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Ballymore Eustace
A call has been made for a traffic survey and traffic calming measures in Ballymore.
Local councillor Evie Sammon wants a traffic/speed survey to be conducted between the former KTK sandpit and Scoil Mhuire.
Cllr Sammon also wants traffic calming measures, including interactive speed signs, installed at Barrack Street.
