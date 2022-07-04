Search

04 Jul 2022

Traffic lights changing too quickly for pedestrians in Naas, Kildare

Traffic lights changing too quickly for pedestrians in Naas, Kildare

Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

04 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

A call has been made for the timings of some Naas traffic lights to be altered.

According to Cllr Bill Clear only 3-4 seconds is allowed to cross the road near the Bank of Ireland premises at South Main Street.

He says this is insufficient "to make the crossing of a nine metre wide street."

He added: "Currently when the man flashes yellow, the yellow light for vehicles also flashes (and) this is causing a difficulty."

He sad that children as well as elderly and disabled pedestrians are particularly affected.

