Kildare town woman celebrates her 90th birthday with family and friends

Tessie Barrett (centre) with her well-wishers
Tessie Barrett from Campion Crescent in Kildare town recently celebrated her 90th birthday.
Tessie is pictured with a large group of family members including her children, grandchildren and great, grandchildren.
Photo by Martin Connelly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.