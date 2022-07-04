Search

04 Jul 2022

UPDATE: Kilcullen to Newbridge bus service to recommence from today as interim solution secured

UPDATE: Kilcullen to Newbridge bus service to recommence from today as interim solution secured

File Pic: The new service will commence operations from Monday, July 4, and the operator will provide a service between 7am and 10.30 and from 14.30 to 19.00. 

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

04 Jul 2022 1:17 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Kilcullen to Newbridge bus service that was suspended will recommence from today.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said that an interim solution has been agreed to provide public transport between Kilcullen and Newbridge from today, Monday, July 4, in light of the recent decision by JJ Kavanagh to cease their local link route serving Kilcullen and Newbridge.

Fine Gael Minister Martin Heydon TD said he and his colleague councillor Tracey O' Dwyer spoke with the NTA to emphasise the concerns in Kilcullen and the need to find both a short term and longer term solution. 

He said: "This new service will commence operations from Monday, July 4, and the operator will provide a service between 7am and 10.30 and from 14.30 to 19.00.  

"In the meantime the NTA continue to explore ways of ensuring that a service continues on a permanent basis on this route."

Proud Kildare mum Yvonne Connolly rallies support for son Jack Keating on Love Island

Annual Open Day at Kildare Animal Foundation on Sunday

Minister Heydon added: "While we welcome this interim solution confirmed today, both myself and Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer will continue to work with the NTA to secure a more permanent solution and an expansion into a seven day service with evening options in the future."

His sentiments were echoed by Newbridge Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender, who called the development 'amazing news'.

The new timetable. Pic: Cllr Chris Pender, Facebook

Cllr Pender also said: "We may not be the same parties and we may disagree on a number of policies but regardless well done to Martin Heydon, Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin on working and pushing for the reinstatment of a service."

"A special thanks (also) needs to go out to the TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin operators for pulling out all the stops to ensure that they could opperate an interim service and make sure that no one was left behind."

Senator O' Loughlin also said 'fair play to them (the NTA) for reacting so quickly.'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media