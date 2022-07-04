UPDATE: Kilcullen to Newbridge bus service to recommence from today as interim solution secured

The Kilcullen to Newbridge bus service that was suspended will recommence from today.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said that an interim solution has been agreed to provide public transport between Kilcullen and Newbridge from today, Monday, July 4, in light of the recent decision by JJ Kavanagh to cease their local link route serving Kilcullen and Newbridge.

Fine Gael Minister Martin Heydon TD said he and his colleague councillor Tracey O' Dwyer spoke with the NTA to emphasise the concerns in Kilcullen and the need to find both a short term and longer term solution.

He said: "This new service will commence operations from Monday, July 4, and the operator will provide a service between 7am and 10.30 and from 14.30 to 19.00.

"In the meantime the NTA continue to explore ways of ensuring that a service continues on a permanent basis on this route."

Minister Heydon added: "While we welcome this interim solution confirmed today, both myself and Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer will continue to work with the NTA to secure a more permanent solution and an expansion into a seven day service with evening options in the future."

His sentiments were echoed by Newbridge Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender, who called the development 'amazing news'.

The new timetable. Pic: Cllr Chris Pender, Facebook

Cllr Pender also said: "We may not be the same parties and we may disagree on a number of policies but regardless well done to Martin Heydon, Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin on working and pushing for the reinstatment of a service."

"A special thanks (also) needs to go out to the TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin operators for pulling out all the stops to ensure that they could opperate an interim service and make sure that no one was left behind."

Senator O' Loughlin also said 'fair play to them (the NTA) for reacting so quickly.'