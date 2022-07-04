Overcrowding at Kildare's main hospital today

Naas General Hospital
There are 16 people being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are four patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is five.
