LATEST: Local road in Kildare is closed due to traffic collision

A section of the Prosperous to Allenwood road has been closed following a traffic collision.
A single vehicle collision took place between Dagweld's Cross and Brockagh Cross.
Gardai have diversions in place while the damaged vehicle is being removed from the scene.
It's understood that the occupants of the vehicle did not sustain serious injuries.
