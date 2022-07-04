Search

04 Jul 2022

Summer Economic Statement to be announced by Government later today

Summer Economic Statement to be announced by Government later today

The Summer Economic Statement will outline the parameters of the upcoming Budget

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

04 Jul 2022 7:05 PM

The Government is expected to publish its Summer Economic statement later today which will outline the parameters of the upcoming Budget in October.

The Budget package is understood to be €6.7bn, a further €2.2bn more than originally planned.

Approximately €1bn of this will be in tax charges, twice the amount that was first set out, with overall expenditure expected to increase by more than 5%.

It's rumoured that expenditure could be spent on additional social welfare payments and fuel related subsidies directly or through a continuation of tax reliefs.

Speaking to RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise said the Summer Economic Statement shows public finances are in a "healthy position" and Budget 2023 will be "progressive" and help "those with the greatest needs".

He also added there will be once-off supports that will help mitigate against the most extreme elements of the cost-of-living increases.

Social Justice Ireland (SJI) have welcomed the reported increases but said a serious effort by Government is needed to help those on low incomes.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Economic and Social Analyst at SCI Colette Bennett said one off payments are not going to solve the cost-of-living crises and there needs to be an increase to core social welfare rates by €20 a week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media