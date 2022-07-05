This week's Leinster Leader is in shops and online now!

Get your copy of this week's Leinster Leader
This week's Leinster Leader is in shops and online at www.leinsterleader.ie.
Read all about plans for Bord na Móna's futuristic new HQ in Newbridge and calls for Naas Library to be converted into a community facility for families.
Our photographer Aishling Conway captured visitors to the popular Full of the Pipe truck show in Punchestown.
We also report on the official opening of the first Ladies Snooker Academy in Newbridge.
Also - don't miss our 16-Page supplement on Sixth Class Pupils.
In Sport we reveal that Kildare referee Brendan Cawley will officiate in Saturday's All Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final between Galway and Derry.
Plus all your news from Naas Court plus lots more in this week's Leinster Leader!
The report took 13 months to carry out its comprehensive review of staffing, capabilities and overall structure of the Defence Forces (PDF), presenting its findings. File photo supplied by the PDF
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.