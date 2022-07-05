Trees to be felled so more burials can take place at Kildare cemetery

Trees are to be taken out of the historic Bodenstown Cemetery, outside Sallins, so that more burials can take place there.

A number of tenders have been received for the removal of a significant number of trees.

Kildare County Council has also made an application for permission to do the work to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and work will proceed as soon as the bird nesting season closes.

Cllr Carmel Kelly highlighted the impact of the closure of the cemetery on the community and urged KCC to find a solution.

Read more Kildare news

Cllr Kelly said she is “very hopeful that come September we can remove enough trees to ensure local Sallins people who wish to be buried in their local graveyard can be buried there.”

Cllr Carmel Kelly

She also said that it is not certain how many more burials can take place there.

“This depends on the root system of the trees, especially those close to the cemetery wall but I’d be hopeful that around ten more burials could take place.”

Cllr Kelly said this should provide enough time for a new cemetery to be developed.

Local TD James Lawless TD has been in contact with the Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan and physically handed him the documents relating to the request.