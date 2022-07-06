Search

06 Jul 2022

Councillor urges Kildare County Council to investigate area where 'a number of fatalities' have occurred

APPEAL

Councillor urges Kildare County Council to investigate area where 'a number of fatalities' have occurred

Cllr Durkan said a distant relative of his lost a leg as a result of a bad collision in the area. File Photo: KCC Headquarters, Aras Chill Dara, Naas.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A councillor for the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District has called on Kildare County Council (KCC) to provide an update on any road realignment works proposed for Laraghbryan in West Maynooth.

Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan told KCC at the latest MD meeting, which was held on Friday, July 1, that there were a litany of accidents occuring in Laraghbryan.

Cllr Tim Durkan, Fine Gael

He explained: "A nearby wall has been demolished multiple times over the past few months due to car collisions.

"A number of fatalities have also been recorded in this area, and a distant relative of mine lost a
leg a result of a bad collision."

Big Kildare Interview: ‘I’ll try not to drop dead this time!’ — golfer's unusual vow one year on from life-changing incident

Changes: A year ago, Ants O’Brien had a severe cardiac arrest playing golf. He chats about how the experience has given him a new lease of life

Vacant Kildare County Council buildings should be opened

Naas

KCC RESPONSE

In a report presented at the meeting, KCC said: "The Roads Design Team will investigate this matter further and revert to Cllr Durkan with an update."

Cllr Durkan responded to this by saying: "I accept the report, but I do think that works need to be carried out (at Laraghbryan) as soon as possible."

An engineer with KCC who was present at the meeting, Cyril Buggy, then told Cllr Durkan that he would inspect the area to see if any interim road realignment measures could be applied.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media