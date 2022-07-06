Search

06 Jul 2022

Irish Water urged to meet with Kildare County Council following concerns raised by local reps

CONSULTATION

File Pic: The appeal was heard at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, July 1.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jul 2022 6:05 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Irish Water (IW) has been urged to attend a meeting involving representatives from the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

The appeal was made by Fine Gael councillor Tim Durkan, above, at the latest MD meeting, which was held on Friday, July 1.

He said that IW should discuss the current sewage connections and potable water supply capacity of the IW network within the district.

Cllr Tim Durkan, Fine Gael

"There seems to be a lot of houses that are being built with no intention of connection," he said.

His sentiments were backed up by his party colleague Cllr Brendan Wyse, who said: "This is the biggest thing that is putting people off moving into these areas."

Fianna Fáil Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil also agreed with Cllrs Durkan and Wyse, who questioned if IW are 'future-proofing, especially given the region’s rapidly growing population?'

A representative for Kildare County Council who was present at the meeting said that they could write to IW, but said that they were unsure if the organisation would attend an MD meeting.

However, Cllr Durkan said he saw no reason why IW could not send a member of its staff.

The representatives then agreed to send a letter to IW.

