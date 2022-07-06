KILDARE: A busy few weeks at Kilcock Golf Club including President’s Prize Day

Kilcock Golf Club captain Pat Mahon and president PJ Gannon / PHOTO: IAN SCULLY
June was a busy month in Kilcock Golf Club.
Up to 150 members and visitors participated on in the club’s very popular Titlest Open competition.
The competition was won by club member Guedes Marco and the second overall winner was John McAuliffe (Boyle).
Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th were devoted to the qualifying rounds for the President’s (PJ Gannon) prize.
A total of 280 members competed for the 60 qualifying places in the final.
The President’s Prize Day was generously sponsored by PG Duffy & Sons Motors Newbridge who put a Suzuki S Cross Sx4 Hybrid on display in the car park.
TV presenter Haya Yasmeen (fourth on left) with her crew at the Irish National Stud and Gardens with David Wardell, Irish National Stud and Gardens
Big changes proposed for family resource centre based in Newbridge, Kildare. File Photo: Newbridge Family Resource Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.