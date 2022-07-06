Kildare school seeking to upgrade some classrooms

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
The Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge is planning works to part of its facilities.
The school on the Naas Road is currently seeking tenders from contractors for the complete refurbishment and upgrade of three science rooms.
Involved in the works are store rooms, prep rooms and chemical stores.
Built-in furniture is being sought with adequate sinks, storage facilities for equipment and slip-resistant flooring.
Also required is new lighting and works to the gas supply to allow science experiments to take place when the school central heating is turned on.
The deadline for tenders is on July 27.
