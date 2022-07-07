Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, July 7

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lila) Curley (née McGrath)

Poulaphuca, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Curley, (nee McGrath) Elizabeth (Lila), Poulaphuca, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 6th July 2022 in the tender loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home. Wife of the late Martin (Sonny). Loving mother of John, Lila, Aíne, Pat and Ciarán. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Kathleen, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends. Predeceased by her daughter Catherine, brothers Joe, Paud, Seamus and sister Maura.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Clarkes Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, Co. Wicklow W91 YN79 on Thursday, 7th July, from 4.00 to 7.00 pm. Removal on Friday, 8th July, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Family flowers only. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Seamus Furlong

Lourdesville, Kildare Town, Kildare / Wexford



Formerly of Co. Wexford. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Louise Caroline and Suzanne, sons-in-law Tommy, Joe and John, grandchildren Ciara, Emma, Becky, Nicole, Jack, Sean and Molly, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seamus Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 5pm on Friday until 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Jim O'Connor

Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Calverstown, Co. Kildare. Husband of the late Pauline and brother of the late Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary and Joanne, sons in law Wim and Craig, grandchildren Ailbhe, Juno, Milo, Leah and Connor, brothers Eamonn, Pat, Liam and Joe, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne) Whelan (née Rowan)

Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Nancy (Anne) Whelan (nee Rowan) late of Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Co Laois, passed peacefully away in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy on 5th July, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brothers Paddy and Bill. Much-loved mother of Mary, Anne, Dermot and Joseph, grandchildren Colin, Carol, Mark, Hayley and Bradley, great grandchildren Katie, Bailey, Beau, Stanley, Jude, Shelby, Kemi and Lola, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Tina, brothers John and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Nancy will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, Eircode: R14 NX80 on Thursday, 7th July, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Friday morning, 8th July, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, Co Laois, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below.