Call for art piece to represent cyclists and walkers in Kildare

A call has been made for an art piece to be commissioned to highlight “active travel” - walking and cycling.
Green Party councillor Colm Kenny said it would complement the “big ball” or officially known as “perpetual motion”, on the outskirts of Naas which features road surfaces.
Cllr Kenny said a new piece, a sculpture or a symbol, would reflect and highlight more environmentally sustainable moldes of transport.
Kildare County Council is working to secure money for an art piece for the Sallins bypass and M7 upgrade.
After that an invitation will be issued to artists to apply for the job.
In a report, arts officer Lucina Russell said the tender document can include an environmental theme but “the interpretation of the theme will be at the discretion of the artists.”
