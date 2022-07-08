Search

08 Jul 2022

Kildare councillors want more information about planning permissions

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

08 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

Public representatives ought to be notified of potential changes to large scale planning permissions relating to residential, commercial or industrial application.

Fine Gael councillor Tracey O’Dwyer this would happen in cases where the planning approval has the potential to impact a local community, group, amenity, streetscape, view, connectivity or landscape.

She told a Kildare County Council meeting that  a change was made to a recent planning permission.

She added: “We didn’t know and it led to a public meeting.”

KCC official Eoghan Ryan said there are in excess of 1839 individual applications and the request would require a full time resource “to do it.”

All planning authorities are required to make available for inspection on their  websites a list of the planning applications received by the authority each week and the Kildare lists ore on KCC’s website.

All documentation submitted along with applications is made available on the online planning system.

According to Mr Ryan there is no provision in legislation to make a separate assessment of a planning application “over and above the statutory assessments.”

