One patient on a trolley at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There is just a single patient on trolley at Naas Hospital today.
At Portlaoise there are 4 people on trolleys, having come in through the accident and emergency department.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is St Vincent's in Dublin where there are 17 patients on trolleys.
