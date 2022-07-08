Search

08 Jul 2022

Man 'grabbed partner by the throat' it's claimed in Kildare court

Allegation

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

08 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

A man alleged to have grabbed his partner by the throat appeared at Naas District Court on June 22.

He faces an allegation of assault on May 10.

Garda Darragh Moloney gave evidence previously of gardaí responding to a call concerning an alleged domestic incident the day before.

He said the allegation is that the man grabbed his partner by the throat and there were scratch marks on either side of her throat.

Later that day  when charged and cautioned  the defendant, who had proceedings translated for him by a French interpreter, replied “it was unintended. The traces on her neck are due to the fact that I have long nails.”

Sgt Jim Kelly said that there was consent to bail being granted subjected to conditions.

He said the defendant must provide a contact number, which he has done and reside at a named address in Dublin.

He is also to have no contact with the alleged injured partner or her family.

Sgt Kelly sought an adjournment for directions from the Office of the Director for Public Prosecutions.

On June 22, Sgt Brian Jacob said that the defendant had threatened to choke her.

However, the matter council did not proceed because a French translator was not available - a fact criticised by Judge Desmond Zaidan, who said it is only a matter of time before cases are struck out.

He adjourned the matter to July 20.

