Minister to visit town in Kildare next week for Healthy Ireland In Action Day

A town in South Kildare will be visited by a government Minister for Healthy Ireland In Action Day.

Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD, will visit Athy Library for a demonstration and discussion of how Healthy Ireland works in the local community.

He will be hosted by members of the Health and Wellbeing team from the HSE Dublin South, Kildare, & West Wicklow (DSKWW) Community Healthcare, the Healthy Ireland Co-ordinator with Kildare Local Community Development Committee and members of Kildare County Council.

The programme visit will begin with Minister Feighan hearing directly from staff engaged in Sláintecare Healthy Communities and Healthy Ireland funded projects.

Following this, Minister Feighan will then have the opportunity to get outdoors and see the Healthy Ireland funded Kildare Sports Partnership, lead a kayaking group down the River Barrow.

According to organisers, the event will be 'a fun and inclusive showcase of all the work undertaken to improve the health and wellbeing of the population in Athy and across County Kildare.'

BACKGROUND

The Healthy Ireland fund provided by the Department of Health has given opportunities to many services to improve overall health and wellbeing across Co. Kildare.

Since 2017, a programme of work jointly set out by Kildare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and Kildare Children and Young Peoples Services Committee (CYPSC) has been delivered by project partners in Kildare.

Over 14,500 people have engaged in these programmes that target individuals and communities to engage more positively in health and wellbeing.

This visit will be an opportunity to highlight their great work, particularly those involved in the recently completed Round 3 Healthy Ireland fund, which to date has invested over €400,000 in Kildare and further investment is expected later this year.

The Athy Sláintecare Healthy Communities programme collaborates with the HSE, Kildare Local Authority and local community agencies, with all parties working towards a common goal of improving health and wellbeing for the population of Athy.

The event will take place on on Monday, July 11, from 4 pm to 5pm.