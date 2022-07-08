KILDARE EVENTS: International flavour as Monasterevin Street Fest returns

Monasterevin Street Fest makes its return on Sunday, July 24 with a major international influence.

Hampered by the Covid pandemic and after a two year sabbatical, this year Street Fest promises to be bigger and even better than the inaugural one in 2019.

There are over 12 eateries represented in food and craft in an International Street Market.

“Australia and New Zealand are joining forces to give us a good old sausage sizzle,” said the organisers.

“India is represented by the beautiful Aishu with her fantastic embroidery and traditional Indian cuisine. Poland, Moldova, Ukraine, Romania and Africa join traders from Ireland to showcase their culture in craft and food. There is something for everyone during the day with a baking competition, cooking demo as well as the kayaking club, while FabUD, the Black Paddy as he calls himself will be doing what he does best. Local artists will be singing, and Monasterevin Youth Action will return to host their out of this world amazing BBQ and burgers. Sandra’s Wheel of Fortune for the kids is a massive attraction.

“The fire brigade’s involvement bring huge excitement with kids of all ages allowed to toot horns and sirens.”

They said local groups and clubs will also be on hand to showcase their activities at this community event representing the multicultural town of Monasterevin.

“From the 10am opening with a historical walk hosted by the eminent local historian Barry Walsh, everyone is in for a musical treat to the closing event with the jazz and blues band, Chapel Hill Gang . This is a day not to be missed,” added the organisers.