Luxurious six-person Hot Tub in back garden of Kildare home for sale

A home in the Furness Manor development in Johnstown is for sale with an asking price of €845,000.
The 3,466 sq ft property comes with a six-person hot tub in the back garden which is laid with astro turf.
There’s also an outdoor room with a gym and two wooden sheds including one with electricity and a phone line.
The house has five bedrooms with three ensuite and a family bathroom on the first floor.
The attic was converted to a 560 sq ft office with six Velux windows.
On ground level is the sitting room, living room, family room, kitchen, utility, guest WC and sunroom leading out to the patio.
The gated cobblelock drive can fit up to 10 cars.
The property is for sale at €845,000 with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly Naas.
