BREAKING: Two traffic calming projects and one cycle scheme get green light from Kildare County Council

Representatives with Kildare County Council (KCC) have approved three transport projects.

The decision was made by councillors at a special sitting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, which was held earlier this morning.

It was heard that the new traffic calming ventures will take place in Derrinturn and Roberstown, while the new cycle scheme will be implemented in Meadowbrook.

APPROVALS

The first plan to be approved was the Derrinturn National School Public Realm Improvement Plan, which referred to proposed traffic calming measures and was advertised in the Leinster Leader on May 24 last, and on kildarecoco.ie.

Six submissions were received from the members of the public, and the proposal was forwarded to An Garda Síochána, Leixlip for comment.

Confirmation was received from the Sergeant of An Garda Síochána, Leixlip, and they reported the planned upgrades will indeed improve safety for all travelling to and from Derrinturn National School.

The second plan was the Robertstown National School Public Realm Improvement Plan.

Like the Derrinturn plan, it was also advertised in the Leader on May 24 last and can also be found online by clicking here.

Two submissions were received from the members of the public.

It was forwarded to An Garda Síochána, Naas for comment, where the Sergeant of An Garda Síochána, Naas, said that they were satisfied with the proposals and welcomed the traffic calming measures to be introduced at this location.

Lastly, the final plan related to the segregated cycle scheme for Meadowbrook in Maynooth.

The planned site will be located along the following locations in Maynooth: Meadowbrook Road from the end of the existing cycle infrastructure to the junction with Meadowbrook Link Road, Beaufield Close from the Newtown Road to Meadowbrook Road, and Old Greenfield Road where it joins Meadowbrook Road.

KCC added that there are footways on both sides of the road: the affected section of Beaufield Close is 410m long.

The plans for the scheme were on display at KCC's offices from March 22 last to April 22 last, and can be viewed online here.

In total, twelve submissions were received from the public and community groups, while one submission was received from the the HSE's National Office.

There were also three reports from departments within KCC: the Parks Development Section, the Water Services section and the Roads and Transports Section, all of which had no objections and supported the implementation of the cycle scheme.