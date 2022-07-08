Search

08 Jul 2022

BREAKING: Two traffic calming projects and one cycle scheme get green light from Kildare County Council

BREAKING: Two traffic calming projects and one cycle scheme get green light from Kildare County Council

The decision was agreed at a special meeting of local councillors from the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District. PIC: Kildare County Council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

08 Jul 2022 3:45 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Representatives with Kildare County Council (KCC) have approved three transport projects.

The decision was made by councillors at a special sitting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, which was held earlier this morning.

It was heard that the new traffic calming ventures will take place in Derrinturn and Roberstown, while the new cycle scheme will be implemented in Meadowbrook.

Kildare councillors want more information about planning permissions

APPROVALS

The first plan to be approved was the Derrinturn National School Public Realm Improvement Plan, which referred to proposed traffic calming measures and was advertised in the Leinster Leader on May 24 last, and on kildarecoco.ie.

Six submissions were received from the members of the public, and the proposal was forwarded to An Garda Síochána, Leixlip for comment.

Confirmation was received from the Sergeant of An Garda Síochána, Leixlip, and they reported the planned upgrades will indeed improve safety for all travelling to and from Derrinturn National School. 

This weekend's Kildare football fixtures

The second plan was the Robertstown National School Public Realm Improvement Plan.

Like the Derrinturn plan, it was also advertised in the Leader on May 24 last and can also be found online by clicking here.

Two submissions were received from the members of the public. 

It was forwarded to An Garda Síochána, Naas for comment, where the Sergeant of An Garda Síochána, Naas, said that they were satisfied with the proposals and welcomed the traffic calming measures to be introduced at this location. 

Former Kildare footballer hosts Ladies Skills Development camp at Naas GAA

Lastly, the final plan related to the segregated cycle scheme for Meadowbrook in Maynooth.

The planned site will be located along the following locations in Maynooth: Meadowbrook Road from the end of the existing cycle infrastructure to the junction with Meadowbrook Link Road, Beaufield Close from the Newtown Road to Meadowbrook Road, and Old Greenfield Road where it joins Meadowbrook Road.

KCC added that there are footways on both sides of the road: the affected section of Beaufield Close is 410m long.

The plans for the scheme were on display at KCC's offices from March 22 last to April 22 last, and can be viewed online here.

In total, twelve submissions were received from the public and community groups, while one submission was received from the the HSE's National Office.

There were also three reports from departments within KCC: the Parks Development Section, the Water Services section and the Roads and Transports Section, all of which had no objections and supported the implementation of the cycle scheme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media