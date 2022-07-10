Kildare Property Watch: Cadamstown fixer-upper fetches €195,000

Iamsold, whose online binding bids platform is used by over 300 auctioneers across Ireland have noted steady enquiry levels throughout May and June and expect this continued demand for properties on the platform throughout the summer months.

Company director Patrick Folan said: “We are continuing to experience a busy marketplace with active buyers across all property types. We are also seeing an uplift on stock coming to market month on month which is welcomed after a period of low stock levels coming to the market. The Iamsold platform offers auctioneers and their clients the option of binding bids and we are seeing an increasing number of vendors opting for this route”.

Mr Folan continued; “our platform lets bidders review all legal documents prior to bidding, which allows them to then bid confidently. Once they are happy with the legal documents and have their bid accepted, they pay down a non-refundable deposit and sign contracts immediately. This process cuts down the time to transact from a national average of seven to eight months down to three months. This can be a big positive for both buyers and sellers who want to move within shorter timeframes.”

Iamsold, along with many of their partner auctioneers, recently enjoyed a flurry for sales via the online binding bids platform, and now taking entries for upcoming date on July 21 and onwards.

Some of the successful recent sales include:

l Killamuck, Abbeyleix, Laois was a two-bed semi-detached property offered by Clement Herron Real Estate, Portlaoise, using the Iamsold platform. This picturesque, recently restored, property had strong interest from several buyers looking in the general area and was successfully sold to a new homeowner for €255,000.

l Offered for sale by Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge was a three-bed semi-detached cottage in Cadamstown, Broadford, Kildare. The property itself will need some upgrading and modernisation but the would-be buyers saw the potential and where quick to bid on this ideally located cottage. After good interest, the property sold for €195,000 to a delighted new owner.

l An excellent renovation project was brought to market by Kiersey Walker & Associates, Tinahely in Newry, Clonegal, Wicklow.

This rural cottage offered the opportunity to purchase a property which can be upgraded to their own personal taste and proved popular with both local and national buyers.

The property was successfully sold via the binding bids platform for €90,000.

Iamsold are now taking entries for their upcoming online auctions on July 21 and September 8.

For more information on the Iamsold binding bids platform or to discuss selling your property by auction, call the Iamsold team on 01 2440000 or visit their website at

www.iamsold.ie.