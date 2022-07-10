Search

10 Jul 2022

Private developers may build most of long-awaited Newbridge, Co Kildare, link road

New route: The Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road is aimed at easing traffic congestion

The new roundabout constructed on the R445 at the Lidl Regional Distribution Centre is part of the Newbridge South Orbital Road (NSORR) Image: DBFL Consulting Engineers

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

10 Jul 2022 6:44 PM

Email:

senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

Developers may end up building the majority of the long-awaited new ring road around Newbridge as well as the town’s second bridge, Kildare County Council has confirmed.

The Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road (NSORR) is being constructed in stages and is essential to improve local connectivity and reduce traffic congestion at peak times around the town.

The council said the NSORR infrastructure is largely complete from the R445 Naas to Newbridge Road to the Great Connell Road and added that “a developer-led approach was utilised”.

The project, which cost in the region of €10m, consists of 1.5km of single and dual carriageway road, three roundabouts as well as cycling and pedestrian facilities.

The new NSORR will also serve the new €75m Penneys warehousing and distribution depot.

Construction began on the project in April and it is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2024 when it will employ over 200 workers.

Glenveagh Properties are currently constructing another 250m of the NSORR near the Athgarvan Road as part of the large-scale Belin Woods development.

Another 350m of the NSORR heading towards the River Liffey is part of the Great Connell Strategic Housing Application (SHD) by Dublin-based Aston Ltd currently being considered by An Bord Pleanála.

A council spokesperson told the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on June 15 that the remaining distance to be delivered is about 440m, including “road tie-ins” at the Great Connell SHD and the Belin Woods development and the second Liffey bridge.

The spokesperson added: “As this is closely aligned to the SHD by Aston Ltd, Aston Ltd has submitted to ABP that they have commenced the planning process for the second bridge.

“The Kildare County Council Roads Planning Section can confirm that this is the case. The planning application is due in Quarter 3, 2022.

“Pending the outcome of the An Bord Pleanála process for Aston SHD and the second bridge, the council has paused its own tender process to appoint consultants to the project.

“Should planning permission be granted for the bridge, the process of identifying funding and employing a contractor to the project will continue.”

Earlier Cllr Chris Pender had asked the council to “confirm the status of any preparatory work that has been carried out for the planning for the second bridge for the town”.

