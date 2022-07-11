Use CCTV to identify people dumping rubbish in Kildare

Naas
CCTV should be used to tackle those dumping rubbish illegally.
Naas councillor Seamie Moore wants Kildare County Council to install CCTV systems in named areas of the town to combat "black bag dumping."
He also says that adjacent residential units should be approached to establish how those living there are disposing of refuse.
He pointed out that offenders can be prosecuted "using technology-based information."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.