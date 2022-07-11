Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 11

The death has occurred of Seán Brogan

Tall Trees, Kilteel, Kildare

A member of the Rathcoole Football Club, suddenly while on holiday in Croatia; cherished son of Úna and Paul, adored brother of Jess and a much-loved grandson of Lucy and the late Patrick, Frank and Nuala.

Seán will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, his wide circle of friends and his four-legged pal Blue.

May Seán rest in peace

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Kevin Bell Trust - please see link: https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pattie) McCormack (née Doyle)

Capdoo, Clane, Kildare



McCormack (nee Doyle), Patricia (Pattie), Capdoo, Clane, Co. Kildare, July 10th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Donie, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Tracey, son Stephen, sister Josie, extended family and friends, Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link :https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Augustine (Gus) O'Donnell

St. Dominic's Rd, Claddagh, Galway City, Galway / Celbridge, Kildare



(Retired C.S. Irish Defence Forces)

Peacefully at University Hospital Galway, beloved son of the late Patrick and Cáit O'Donnell and much loved brother of Pat, Mary, Anne and the late Seamus.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his brother and sisters, sister-in-law Siobhán, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, his former colleagues in the Defence Forces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Wednesday 13 July from 6.00 p.m. with removal at 7.00 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Claddagh to arrive at 7.30 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Gus on Thursday 14 July at 11.00 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

'May his gentle soul rest in peace'

Livestream Link: https://www.dominicanscladdagh.ie/live-webcam/

Book of condolence: If you would like to leave a message for the family, please use the condolence section below.

The O'Donnell family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this sad time.

The death has occurred of Bridget Byrne (née Sims)

Courtown Road, Kilcock, Kildare



Late of The Bawnogues, Kilcock. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock.

Bridget, predeceased by her husband Michael, son John, grandson Michael and her sisters and brothers; Margaret, Maureen, Lena, John, Colm, Tommy, Brendan and Paude. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Michael, Tommy, Bertha, Ann, Nuala, Eamonn, David, Bernadette, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Bridget will repose at Wm Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90), on Monday 11th from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock.

Bridget's funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link - https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam

House private, please.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, you can leave a personal message for Bridget's family in the condolences section below. Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House. https://www.pieta.ie/support-our-work/donate/. Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all thank you.

The death has occurred of Alice Conway (née O'Beirne)

Thomastown, Kilcullen, Kildare



Alice Conway nee O'Beirne - 9th July 2022 (late of Thomastown, Kilcullen) peacefully in the loving care of staff at Larchfield Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Larry and sister Breda. Lovingly remembered by her sons Lar, David, & Jim, her daughter Maria, sisters Joan, Mary & Lyla, brothers in law Martin & Jim, daughters in law Phil & Fiona, son in law Sean, grandchildren Louise, Gerard, Áine, Deirdre, Brian, Oisín & Cathal, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her son Lar's home (R56 Y393 - on Calverstown Road) on Monday 11th July from 2pm, followed by prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Brigid's Church, Suncroft for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Carna Cemetery.



For those wishing to join the funeral remotely, please follow the link below: https://youtu.be/ emd7vwtlSjo



For those who would like to leave a personal message for Alice's family, please do so at the link below.

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget (Mary) Devine (née O'Riordan)

The Elms, Cut Bush, The Curragh, Kildare / Kilcorney, Cork

Arrangements have changed.



Formerly of Brookpark, Kilcorney, Co. Cork. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ray, brother Tade John and niece Pauline. Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter-in-law Welmie, granddaughters Zoe and Rachel and their mother Liz, and Amelia, brother Paddy Joe, sisters-in-law Julia Mary, Joan and Frances, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours, many friends and former Garda colleagues.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Tuesday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Mass will be broadcast on 108FM and Suncroft Parish Church webcam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emd7vwtlSjo

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Friends of Naas Hospital".

The death has occurred of Trevor Lyons

Kill, Kildare



Lyons, Trevor, Kill, Co. Kildare, July 9th 2022, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Jennifer and much loved father of Nicholas, Philip, Rachel and Amy. Loving brother of Melinda and Richard, grandfather of Orla, Bowie, Evie, Willow and Fergus and father-in-law of Nikki and SallyAnn. He will be sorely missed by his family, Aunt Mabel, cousins, nephews and nieces and a wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Blessington, W91 YN 79, on Monday, July 11th, 5.00 - 7.00pm. Funeral service in St. John’s Church, Kill, on Tuesday, July 12th, at 3pm followed by burial at St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathmore. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation, St. Brigid’s Hospice Kildare, or Médecins Sans Frontières. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the Condolence section below.





