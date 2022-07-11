Members of Kildare Fire Service take part in rescue challenge

Kildare Fire Service members
Pictured above:
Back row (L to R): Robbie Morris (Maynooth), Claire O'Carroll (Maynooth), Jason Lynch (Naas).
Front row (L to R): Seanie Bradley (Athy), Adam Smyth (Monasterevin), Kenneth Newman (Monasterevin).
Members of the Kildare Fire Service team recently competed at the Rescue Org Ireland National Rescue Challenge at Newcastle Aerodrome in Co Wicklow.
The personnel represented stations in Maynooth, Naas, Athy and Monasterevin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.