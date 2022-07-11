School on Kildare border wants to build two play areas

FILE PHOTO
Blessington Educate Together National School is seeking tenders to build two independent play areas on its grounds.
A contractor is required to design, supply and install an external soft surfacing play area with various play activities.
The facility must have the necessary lighting to permit safe use all year around.
It must be fully accessible and inclusive of children of all ages and abilities.
Also planned is a grassed or barked play area with various play activities.
Groundworks, drainage and landscaping must be included.
Applicants are requested to make a site visit.
