From South Africa to Kildare - one young man's new path in life with the help of Jigginstown Manor

Last month, the President came to Jigginstown Manor to officially open a new transitional housing facility for young adults in Naas. During this time, the President met one of the residents, Troy, who grew up in South Africa and moved to Ireland last year, where he didn't "start on the right foot."

Troy has been living in Jigginstown Manor since February last. Before moving in, Troy Scanlon lived under a motorway bridge near the Sallins interchange, when he came to the attention of Kildare County Council who placed him in emergency accommodation - Kerdiffstown - from where he was transferred to Jigginstown Manor.

He spent some time on the streets of Naas. In late 2021, Troy accessed the homeless service via Kildare County Council and subsequently moved to Jigginstown Manor.

In recent weeks, Troy has enrolled on a Special Needs Assistant (SNA) course and has been offered a work scheme placement with SuperValu in Sallins by general manager Laura Maher.

Phil Thompson, CEO of Tiglin, Troy Scanlon, Aubrey McCarthy chairman Tiglin, President Michael D Higgins, and Jay Bobinac Jigginstown Manor Centre manager.

When the President visited Jigginstown Manor, himself and Sabina spent time in Troy's apartment where he gave Troy advice on how to "climb the ladder" - Troy took on the encouragement from the first citizen of Ireland and made some moves with the assistance of the Jigginstown Manor team.

Áras an Uachtaráin reached out to Tiglin the following week and extended the invitation to Troy to visit "his house." So, on the First of July, Troy visited the Áras with some of the the Manager of Jigginstown Manor - Jay Bobinac where he got to catch up with the President, tour the state rooms and enjoy the garden party with the musical performance.

On the day of his visit, Troy was introduced by Jay Bobinac, presently the manager of Jigginstown Manor Facility. In 2016, Jay was a resident at another Tiglin Transitional Housing facility (located at Dublin Four Courts). Through Tiglin's wrap-around supports, Jay was able to use these services and use Tiglin's links with employers and education providers and create a better life.

Jay said:"Six years ago, I had nothing, no money, no job history, no education and no future job prospects. With the right support, I now have a rich C.V. diverse skillset, a Master's degree and a bright future. My job now is to show this path to the next generation."

He added: "It is important to send the lift back down as I was in that exact position six years ago. That's what we are trying to do with Jigginstown Manor - creating a place with pathways for young adults to access in terms of opportunity. That is where the local business owners and employers come in - we were all there at some point in our lives, trying to get a job that will allow us to build a skillset and further career progression."

Aubrey McCarthy, Naas-based business owner and the chairman of Tiglin uses the full extent of his contacts to link young people with the right employers.

Aubrey said: "Jay usually rings me and asks, do you know anyone in construction that needs workers or anyone in education that can guide someone on how to become a teacher? I have a person looking to work in a restaurant. I try my best to pass on the right contacts; sometimes it works, and sometimes it is not the right fit - but we have to try and link the young person with the employer to know."