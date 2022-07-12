DJs, jazz bands and murals are part of summer schedule at Kildare Village

FILE PHOTO
The Kildare Village shopping complex is launching a full summer line-up for shoppers including DJs, jazz bands, Lego workshops and treasure hunts.
The outlet beside the M7 motorway, which has over 100 boutiques as well as cafes and restaurants, will put on the entertainment every weekend for the next two months.
The Summer Sounds series will feature DJ Emma Nolan, jazz bands such as the New Brass Kings and Sax the Beats and Scottish-born piano player David Owens.
Also on the bill is renowned Irish DJ Marty Guilfoyle who has nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok, and will be thrilling shoppers with summer remixes and mash-ups.
For children, science-filled workshops called Junior Einstein for Kids will also run during July and August.
Other activities include Lego Pixel Art, a fashion workshop, family fitness demonstrations, a caricaturist and treasure hunts with prizes.
Meanwhile Kildare Village will also be hosting the ‘Open Air Art Gallery’ which is showcasing new murals from 14 emerging and established international female artists based in Ireland.
The artists are known as the Minaw Collective - from the Irish word ‘mná’, meaning women - and will celebrate equality, diversity, and tolerance through the medium of street art.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.