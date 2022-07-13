Search

13 Jul 2022

New Mayor and Deputy Mayor appointed in Naas

Mayor Evie Sammon and Deputy Mayor Colm Kenny

Paul O'Meara

13 Jul 2022 10:38 AM

editor@kildarepost.com

Ballymore’s Fine Gael councillor Evie Sammon is the new Naas Mayor and the Deputy Mayor for Naas is Colm Kenny (Green Party).

Both were appointed by their fellow councillors at the Naas Municipal District’s annual meeting amid a predictable chorus of platitudes that normally accompanies the appointments.

Cllr Sammon, like Cllr Kenny, is a new councillor and was first elected at the last local elections.

She served as the deputy for tha last twelve months when Cllr Seamie Moore held the top job.

Cllr Sammon was put forward by fellow Fine Gaeler Cllr Fintan Brett, who described her as personable and is well regarded by the FG group.

Cllr Kenny, who was coopted on to the local authority after Green Party Vincent P Martin Martin became a senator, was proposed by Cllr Anne Breen and  seconded by Cllr Carmel Kelly. 

Outgoing mayor Seamie Moore, the oldest member of the NMD as well as Kildare County Council, comprehensively reviewed the work of the NMD over the past 12 months and thanked his fellow councillors as well as KCC officials for their support.

