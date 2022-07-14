County Kildare Deaths

Brian McGuigan, Curragh, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin / Fintona, Tyrone

July 12. Beloved father of Laura and Liam and loving grandad of Cillian and Eoghan; very sadly missed by his children and grandsons, son-in-law Roy, brothers Dermot, Adrian and Gerard, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village, on Friday from 1pm to 3pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village, followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. To view Brian’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30am, please click on link: Here Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

Joan Kenny, Johnstown, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

July 10. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving brother Michael, sister Moira, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Rosemary, nephews Anthony, Simon and Ian, nieces Karen, Sarah and Marie, great nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her brother’s home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

Wendy Meade (née Byrne) Dublin / Rathangan, Kildare

July 11. Unexpectedly at her home. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas, loving mother of Alexander and Zachary, daughter of Maureen and the late Milo and partner of Arthur. Sadly missed by her family, her sisters Sharon and Yvonne, brother Michael, nephews Ben, Jack and Mylo, brothers-in-law Sean and Bernard, sister-in-law Miriam and the extended Meade and Nolan families. Reposing at her mothers residence on Thursday (14th July) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.00 am. in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Whitefriar Street followed by burial at Palmerstown Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on https://www.whitefriarstreetchurch.ie/