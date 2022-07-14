Man had a Stanley blade for his own protection, Kildare court told

Search

14 Jul 2022

A man found in possession of a Stanley blade said he had it for his own personal protection.

Before Naas District Court on July 6 was Adrian Conroy, 51, whose address was given as Fr Peter McVerry homeless shelter, Kerdiffstown House, Naas, admitted having a blade, contrary to the Firearms and Offences Weapons Act on August 30 last at Dublin Road in the town.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly told the court that  the defendant suffered from chronic alcoholism and had ended up homeless.

“It’s an example of what alcohol can do to someone,” said Mr Kennelly, adding that the defendant was “the only person who suffered here.”

He also added that he had a letter from the St Francis Farm rehabilitation community and the defendant has previously done quite well in the building industry.

He said that he is “on his way back up the ladder.”

Jude Cephas Power commented that anybody cannot carry a Stanley blade around.

Placing the defendant on a three year probation bond, Judge Power said that if the defendant does not reoffend again  the matter would be dismissed.

