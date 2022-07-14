Traffic issues in Ballymore to be probed by Kildare County Council

Ballymore Eustace
Kildare County Council is to examine traffic issues in Ballymore Eustace.
This follows calls, from Cllr Evie Sammon, for a speed survey to take place in the area between the former KTK sandpit and Scoil Mhuire on the R411 and for traffic calming measures (including interactive speed signs) at Barrack Street, to slow traffic in the area.
A Naas Municipal District meeting on July 12 was told that a traffic count and speed survey will be conducted on the R411.
KCC will also assess Barrack Street based on the council's own traffic calming policy.
