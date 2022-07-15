Kildare charity Hope (D) makes appeal for €40k to keep operating for rest of 2022

The Hope(D) charity has made a desperate appeal for €40,000 to keep going for the rest of the year when it then hopes to secure funding for 2023, according to its chairman, Cllr Chris Pender.

There was shock and sadness when the news broke last week that the Newbridge-based organisation will be forced to close at the end of August due to spiralling running costs and lack of funds.

The organisation, which supports people struggling with mental health and those bereaved by suicide, is credited with helping hundreds of people since it was set up in 2003.

Cllr Pender blamed the closure on a ‘perfect storm’ of adverse factors such as the collapse of nearly all fundraising events during two years of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the rising cost of bills such as electricity since the beginning of the year.

Cllr Pender, who also revealed that he himself has used the charity’s services in the past, told the Leader he and others had been trying to source funding for the past 12 months to help the organisation to survive.

He said: “I’ve spent the past year looking for funding from everywhere but none was forthcoming.

“I've done the sums and Hope(D) needs about €40,000 to keep going for the rest of 2022 and this will give us time to source official funding for 2023.”

Cllr Pender, who said that the group’s counsellors had “saved my life” in the past added: “There will be a massive hole in services when Hope(D) leaves.

“It has provided 750 counselling hours to 75 people who have engaged its services since the start of 2022.

“This help has been life-changing and life-saving to these people.

“I used to be a service user of Hope(D) in the past when I was suicidal and it saved my life. So I will never underestimate the vitally important work that it does.”

Cllr Pender agreed that the regular stream of local fundraisers such as table quizzes and golf classics simply didn’t take place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “Our overheads have quadrupled since this time last year. We should actually be expanding this service, not closing it down.”

A statement issued on behalf of Hope(D) said the decision to close was a source of “profound sadness and deep regret”.

It added: “As an organisation, we would like to thank everyone that has helped along the way; our fundraisers, our volunteers, our board members past and present and those who have fought alongside us to stay open for as long as we have.

“Hope(D) would particularly like to thank all the counsellors who have worked with the organisation, both past and present.

“Their dedication, passion and support to those in crisis has been the back bone of the organisation.

“Lives have been saved and families have been supported through times of extreme crisis.

“Hope(D) acknowledges the tremendous work they have done in our community to date and will continue to do in different ways in the future.”

Hope(D) said it is working with clients currently accessing its services to ensure the support they require is provided.

It has also engaged with other services to make contact with people on its waiting list.

It said: “No one will be left behind. We have also worked with other organisations to ensure the best possible outcome for those that need it most.”