Over 100 council homes in Kildare need major works

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Three per cent of Kildare County Council’s housing stock was vacant last month.
Figures produced by the local authority showed that 106 vacant properties require major refurbishing while 57 need minor works.
A total of five properties are awaiting allocation.
Some 19 vacant houses were completed since the previous report and most of these (seven) were in the Kildare-Newbridge area.
A total 25 houses became vacant since the last report.
KCC has a total of 5,563 dwellings in its housing stock.
