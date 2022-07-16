Jail for Kildare man who threatened to poke key into face of shop owner

A man who threatened staff and attempted to poke a key into the face of a shop manager has been jailed for three months.

Michael Connors, 36, of Millennium Ring Road, Osberstown, Naas, Co Kildare was admitted to the charges of assault and threatening and abusive behaviour at a store in Monasterevin on May 25, 2016.

Sgt Michael Tarpey told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the defendant had entered the deli, obtained items and attempted to leave without paying on the day in question.

When a manager stopped him, “he attempted to push a car key he was carrying into his face,” explained Sgt Tarpey. He said the defendant became aggressive and “threatened to burn down one of the staff’s houses.”

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald told the court the charges “were of some vintage” and said “on the date in question he was drinking heavily, he was using cocaine.”

In relation to the assault charge, he said: “There was no actual injuries. It was the threat of violence.” He said his client was serving prison sentence on different matters and “he has had a period of time to reflect on his life.”

At the time of the offending, he said his client had issues with homelessness and addiction. “He spent a period of time up the North. He was living nomadically,” he remarked.

Describing it as a serious offence, Judge Conor Fottrell imposed a three month sentence and granted legal aid.