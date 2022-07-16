Kildare Property Watch: Eyre Street, Newbridge, site with planning for townhouses

Iamsold, whose online binding bids platform is used by over 300 auctioneers across Ireland expect strong enquiry levels and continued demand for properties throughout July.

Director for Iamsold, Patrick Folan, commented: “Traditionally summer months tend to be the busiest for property transactions and we are continuing to see a very busy property market. With the high demand we are currently experiencing, now is a great time to market properties and we have thousands of registered applicants looking to buy. Furthermore, selling with ourselves is an attractive option as we do not charge any upfront costs into the auction and take on board all marketing and entry fees. The property owner has no costs until the property is successfully sold at or above the previously agreed reserve price.”

An attractive property in the centre of Newbridge is currently on the market on www.iamsold.ie.

No 15 Eyre Street and James Lane, Newbridge, is offered at bids over €415,000 and is for sale with Byrne Malone Estate Agents, Newbridge.

This unique property consists of a large cottage subdivided into two one-bed units and a site with planning for three townhouses. The cottage currently has tenants in situ and offers a rental income of €19,800.

These properties can be purchased as one lot or as separate lot — or more information please contact iamsold.

Also on offer on the site is 152 The Court, Dunboyne Castle, Dunboyne, Co Meath. This is offered at bids over €215,000 and for sale by The Property Shop, Dunboyne.

The property is an excellent two-bed, dual aspect, apartment, situated on the top floor and overlooking the grounds of Dunboyne Castle Hotel with the high ceilings offering a greater sense of space. Dunboyne Village is a short walk offering an array of amenities and services such as shops, restaurants and cafés in addition to local sporting and recreational clubs and societies.

Iamsold are also taking entries for their upcoming online auctions, which are scheduled for September 8 and October 13.

