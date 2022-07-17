Search

17 Jul 2022

Jamie 'Smiley' Donohoe tournament raises €5,800 for Kildare and national charities

Hayley Donohoe and Ciara O'Sullivan present a cheque to Sinead and Siena Stafford from the Irish Breast Cancer Research Centre. Pictures: Aishling Conway

Niamh O'Donoghue

17 Jul 2022 1:35 PM

Jamie ‘Smiley’ Donohoe’s legacy is living on through the generosity of everyone who supported this years’ golf tournament in his memory.

With €5,800 raised in total, €3,800 was presented to the Samaritans in Newbridge and €2,000 donated to Breast Cancer Research.

The cheque presentation was held at the Hanged Man’s Inn, Milltown, on Friday evening, July 8.

Hayley Donohoe and Ciara O'Sullivan present a cheque to Joe Fennell from Samaritans Newbridge

“We were a bit apprehensive about holding the tournament again after a two-year break due to Covid, but we were thrilled with the response. It was our most successful event yet with 37 teams taking part. We were delighted and we plan to do it again next year,” said Jamie’s family.

The Newbridge teenager was just 16 years old when he died in a tragic car accident 15 years ago.

Each year, the Donohoe family have organised the event at Newbridge Golf Club in his memory. This year’s tournament took place on June 4 with prizes donated to the value of €3,500.

The Donohoe family would like to thank everyone for their loyal support, those who took part, those who donated prizes, and those who gave sponsorship.

The Newbridge branch of the Samaritans is one of the busiest in Ireland and is a very worthy cause.

The branch has 72 active volunteers who give their time for free. In the month of June alone, they received 2,555 phone calls and spent a total of 347 hours on the phone. It has already reached 90 per cent of its target hours.

Breast cancer research is also hugely important in the fight against cancer.

