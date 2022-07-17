Kildare Opinion Column: The demise of the local store is the end of an era

It is sad to see the closure recently of some long-established shops in the town of Naas, notably, Nolan’s Butchers, Statham’s Jewellers and Goulding’s Hardware.

Goulding’s resonates particularly for me as I think it personifies what the local store was all about. Most of us would have been called upon from time to time to engage in some degree of DIY about the house, which necessitated a visit to the hardware store.

Established in 1990, Goulding’s closed its doors recently for the last time after being very much part of the retail fabric of the town for over 30 years.

It was, however, much more than a shop; it was a meeting place where not only was the leaking tap fixed but many of the world’s problems were aired and solutions offered at the same time.

It was a place where time was not that important, there was no need to panic or rush and there was a bit of time for a chat while the business was done.

Pat, Betty and Dermot were much more than shopkeepers, they were consultants with the time and interest to give advice on all problems big and small and at no extra cost.

How would I fix the draught in the front door? What colour of paint should I use in the hall? What size of rawlplug do I need for these screws? And could you cut me a three-foot piece of 2” x 1” beading?

It was a personal experience and socially orientated with a bit of banter thrown in on maybe how Kildare got on in the latest match in the championship.

No disrespect to the large outlets, but here it is quite a different story with the emphasis on getting people along the conveyor belt and to the electronic till as quickly as possible.

Now fast becoming a thing of the past, we will all miss the local store and Naas will be much the poorer for its passing. Thanks to shops like Goulding’s for the memories.

— By Larry Breen, Naas Local Historian