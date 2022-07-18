Search

18 Jul 2022

First ever Irish-language performing arts scholarship at Kildare university

First ever Irish-language performing arts scholarship at Kildare university

Maynooth University

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

18 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Ireland’s largest Irish-language arts organisation, An tOireachtas, has announced that it will sponsor a student undertaking the new MA stream in Irish Language Performing Arts and Oral Traditions at Maynooth University during the forthcoming academic year, 2022/23.  This innovative course, offered by the Department of Modern Irish at Maynooth University is the only Irish-medium MA course in the country where specialisation in creative practice and specialisation in Irish can be developed together.

An tOireachtas wishes to provide this €3,000 scholarship to a world-class traditional or contemporary practitioner, to support Irish-language/Gaeltacht practitioners who wish to further develop their creative practice as part of this unique MA stream. It is suitable for a wide range of Irish-language and Gaeltacht arts practices – for example song, music, dance, theatre, creative writing and many more. It is open to practitioners of all Irish-language art forms and genres. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must first apply to the MA in Modern Irish (full-time or part-time)  by the 15th August 2022, and then complete the scholarship application form in Irish by the 17th August. As part of their application, to be submitted in Irish, candidates are required to submit a sample of their creative practice in either audio, video, or written form, as appropriate to the genre. As part of the scholarship conditions, the recipient of the Oireachtas Scholarship will have the role of ambassador for the MA Modern Irish Performing Arts and Oral Traditions stream.

Commenting on the initiative, Prof Tríona Ní Shíocháin, Professor of Modern Irish and Performing Arts, and Head of Department, Roinn na Nua-Ghaeilge, Maynooth University, said:

“This is an exciting scholarship opportunity for practitioners of Irish-language and Gaeltacht performing arts, and we are extremely grateful to An tOireachtas for their generous support of the MA Nua-Ghaeilge stream in Irish-language Performing Arts and Oral Traditions.

“This support from An tOireachtas will enable emerging Irish-language artists to have the time and space to delve deeply into both arts practice and language practices, allowing unique creative voices to come to the fore across a wide range of creative specialisms such as song, music, dance, theatre, creative writing, and a myriad of other areas.”

Read more Kildare news

Prof Ní Shíocháin added: “We seek the very best creative artists for this programme, both traditional and contemporary, and we look forward to the vision and transformative engagement that the recipient of Scoláireacht an Oireachtais will bring to Maynooth University and Irish society at large.”

CEO of An tOireachtas, Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, said: “This new initiative further builds on the already established partnership between Roinn na Nua-Ghaeilge, Maynooth University, and An tOireachtas, and we are delighted to be in a position to support up-and-coming talent through the medium of the Irish language.”

Brochures with further information about the scholarship and course are available here and here or by contacting nua.ghaeilge@mu.ie or Triona.NiShiochain@mu.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media