Kildare courts: Allenwood resident Troy Jordan fined for driving with no insurance

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, July 7. File Photograph: Naas District Court
A resident of Allenwood received a fine on Thursday, July 7, for driving with no insurance.
Troy Jordan, with an address listed as Blackthorn Cottage, River Road, Allenwood South, was convicted of driving with no insurance and failing to produce proof of insurance and a driving licence at the Prosperous Road on August 26, 2020.
It was heard that the 52-year-old defendant, who works as a horse breeder, had 16 previous convictions, most of which were for road traffic offences, with the last being in 2014.
Mr Jordan’s barrister, Aisling Murphy, asked Judge Cephas Power to consider discretion in her client’s case and to avoid imposing a disqualification for Mr Jordan.
She told Judge Power that the insurance company, which is based in the UK, told him he could drive the car in the Republic of Ireland: "He is not a man who would get on the road with no insurance," she added.
Judge Power agreed to fine Mr Jordan €350, to be paid within three months.
