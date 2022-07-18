KILDARE: 15 Covid-19 cases at Naas Hospital

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
There were 15 patients with Covid-19 at Naas General Hospital up to yesterday evening.
There were also three patients suspected of having the virus.
There were no Covid-19 patients requiring ICU treatment.
HSE statistics also showed there were five available general beds in Naas Hospital but no ICU beds.
The total number of patients in hospitals across the country was 865 up to yesterday evening.
The hospitals with the highest numbers were Beaumont in Dublin, University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Kerry with totals of 95, 71 and 57 respectively.
