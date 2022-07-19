Search

19 Jul 2022

Men were 'chased by gardaí from Portlaoise to Naas', Kildare court hears

Men were ‘chased by gardaí from Portlaoise to Naas’, Kildare court hears

The case was heard in Naas District Court. File Photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

19 Jul 2022 7:05 PM

Gardaí told Naas District Court on Thursday, July 7, that two men were chased by a squad car from Portlaoise to Naas.

Before the court were 31-year-old Shane Jackson, with an address given as 248 Landen Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, and 22-year-old Adam O’ Toole, with an address given as 34 Cremona Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

It was heard that the two men were involved in the garda chase on February 15, 2018, and were eventually stopped at the M7 near Osberstown, Naas.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told the court that the two men failed to provide correct information about themselves to gardaí.

This would constitute a contravention of Section 107 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

Mr Jackson was present in court on the date in question, and pleaded guilty to the offence, while Mr O’Toole was absent.

Sgt Jacob also told the court that Mr Jackson had 56 previous convictions, and had previously been served six separate driving disqualifications.

Barrister Sarah Connolly, who represented Mr Jackson, told Judge Cephas Power that there were a total of four men in the car on the night in question.

She added that the two other defendants had been dealt with already by the courts, having received a fine.

Judge Cephas Power agreed to impose a similar punishment on the two defendants, and fined both of them €1,000 each, to be paid within six months.

