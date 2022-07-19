Search

19 Jul 2022

Dispute over how long pedestrians are allowed to cross a very busy Kildare street

Safety

Dispute over how long pedestrians are allowed to cross a very busy Kildare street

The crossing at South Main Street, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

19 Jul 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A dispute has arisen over how much time a pedestrian is given to cross a busy three lane main street in Naas.

According to a local councillor just three-four seconds is allowed to make the crossing at the Bank of Ireland premises on South Main Street.

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting on July 12 that this is not enough for a nine metre wide thoroughfare.

“Currently when the man flashes yellow, the yellow light for vehicles flashes too,” he said, adding that this causes a difficulty “Especially for children crossing and for elderly and disabled pedestrians.”

According to Kildare County Council though the “green man time” is set at seven seconds adn the “flashing amber man” is set at 10 seconds.

And this gives pedestrians up to 17 seconds to cross.

Read more Kildare news

According to a report the allocated crossing ties accord with current regulations and “are considered sufficient at this location.”

The report also noted that the crossing time at that junction is greater than standard  crossing times as recommended under the relevant technical guidance documents.

KCC official Donal Hodgins said the issue is the 9 metre width but a printout could be provided verifying the council’s timings.

He said if more time is afforded pedestrians it would have the effect of slowing traffic but he suggested that this is a possible solution.

He also points out that in parts of Naas there are four lanes to be crossed.

Mr Hodgins said that KCC staff would be prepared to meet the councillor on-site.

Cllr Clear said the timings are not accurate and “the reality is you have three to four second to cross.

He added: “There is no way anyone has 17 seconds because traffic is moving through on the amber light.

He said when he was crossing there and when he pointed this out to a passing motorist as he was crossing the street  “I got two fingers.”

Cllr Clear claimed that it’s only in Kildare that motorists can drive through amber lights and it appeared that a decision has been made to permit this.

He said the priority as far as KCC is concerned is to keep traffic moving - but he’d be prepared to attend an on-site meeting.

“I’ve been bringing this up for three ears and getting the same answer,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media