LATEST: Some AIB branches in Kildare are removing ATMs to become cashless outlets

AIB is changing two branches in County Kildare into cashless outlets as it says there is declining demand for these services.

Branches in Athy, Celbridge will lose their ATMs as well as Edenderry.

Overall, 70 of the bank's 170 branches across the country will be converted into cashless outlets.

The branches are to be repurposed to focus more on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investments, the bank said.

A statement said: "From 30 September and 21 October 2022, some of our branches will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the branch.

"This means we will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts; and will remove any drop safes and night safes. If there is an ATM outside the branch where services are changing, that will also be removed."

However AIB said it is expanding its existing relationship with An Post in in a move that will see customers being able to access more extensive cash and cheque services in 920 post offices.

A spokesperson said: "With digital usage soaring, the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable.

"As a result, cash, ATM and cheque services will be removed from these branches but customers will continue to have efficient access to cash in their communities."

"This will enable the bank to provide additional account-opening facilities as Ulster Bank and KBC leave the market, while also ensuring that its branch network has a sustainable future in the community."